Trump Posts Nearly $92 Million Bond In E. Jean Carroll Case Appeal

The state of Trump's finances has been subject to a lot of speculation as he faces massive fines and mounting legal bills.
Sara Boboltz
Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump posted a nearly $92 million bond in New York federal court on Friday after much speculation on how he would obtain the necessary funds to continue appealing writer E. Jean Carroll’s case against him.

A jury told Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages in late January for defaming the magazine columnist.

She maintains that he raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s — a charge Trump has continually denied. In the process of issuing his denials, however, Trump called Carroll a “liar” and a “whack job,” among other descriptions that she and the court considered defamatory.

In order to appeal, Trump needed to either secure a bond for the full amount or hand over the full sum himself. A group called the Federal Insurance Company issued him a bond in the amount of $91,630,000, according to court records.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.

