Trump Once Again Claims He 'Prepaid' His Taxes And Gets Mocked By Twitter Users

Most presidential candidates use the last day before an election articulating their vision for the next four years.

President Donald Trump spent his insisting that, contrary to various reports, he’s actually paid a lot of money in federal income tax.

I PREPAID Millions of Dollars in FEDERAL INCOME TAXES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Back in September, The New York Times reported that Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017.

The president dismissed the report as “fake news,” and later claimed that he has actually “prepaid” millions of dollars in taxes.

Many Twitter users were very skeptical about the president’s claim since he’s never actually released the tax returns that would prove it.

This is an obvious lie since it would have shown up on the returns that the NYTimes reviewed. The fact that he's tweeting it on the day before the election means he knows this story really hurt him. https://t.co/PRxW79b58e — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 2, 2020

And then you claimed so much of it back for phony losses that you're under audit for tax fraud. https://t.co/pGb8KSx7RD — Jesse Wegman (@jessewegman) November 2, 2020

when your parents ask where all the money in your bank account went https://t.co/Oy30NSm6mJ — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 2, 2020

Of course not. Your father taught you how to cheat and you've become a tax-cheat super expert. Right? Otherwise you would publish your tax returns for all to see. https://t.co/z15FHfMBwo — Fernando VOTE Espuelas (@EspuelasVox) November 2, 2020

Some people wondered why the president was bringing this up the day before the election.

The man who claimed he was so smart for paying so little in taxes now says he paid more than he had to. https://t.co/rymdfGA9b4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2020

Not a good sign when this is your closing message. https://t.co/gqjkFsbdV9 — Ryan D. Enos (@RyanDEnos) November 2, 2020

Some really good message discipline here on the eve of Election Day: remind voters of the fact that he's a man who claims to be a billionaire, despite hundreds of millions in debt (at least), and he paid $750 in income taxes. https://t.co/JuNOFqcp7H — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 2, 2020

They told you it's over, didn't they? https://t.co/4cypBDW3bV — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) November 2, 2020