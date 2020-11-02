Trump Once Again Claims He 'Prepaid' His Taxes And Gets Mocked By Twitter Users

Most presidential candidates use the last day before an election articulating their vision for the next four years.
President Donald Trump spent his insisting that, contrary to various reports, he’s actually paid a lot of money in federal income tax.
Back in September, The New York Times reported that Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017.
The president dismissed the report as “fake news,” and later claimed that he has actually “prepaid” millions of dollars in taxes.
Many Twitter users were very skeptical about the president’s claim since he’s never actually released the tax returns that would prove it.
Some people wondered why the president was bringing this up the day before the election.
