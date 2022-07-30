Trump Using Presidential Seal To Boost Saudi Golf Tourney Despite Ethics Complaint

The “America First” president is using the seal on golf carts, towels and the wall of a viewing room on the 18th green, according to media reports and photos.

The seal gives the impression of White House support for a tournament that has triggered a furious uproar in light of Saudi government links to 9/11 and the dismemberment-murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Federal law prohibits use of the presidential seal in any way that could convey “a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States.” The seal can only be used for official government business. Violations can result in a prison term of up to six months.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint last year about Trump’s use of the presidential seals at Bedminster.

“Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter, especially when it involves a former president who is actively challenging the legitimacy of the current president,” CREW stated.

The LIV tour is funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, whose chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. U.S. intelligence determined that he was responsible for Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Furious families of 9/11 victims have blasted Trump for his callous role in the so-called “sport washing” Saudi tournament aimed at softening the memory of atrocity and improving the Saudi reputation.

In response to criticism for his lucrative participation in the operation, Trump on Thursday ripped the “maniacs who did that horrible thing” of 9/11, but insisted that “nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11.”

He called the Saudis “friends of mine for a long time” and characterized the money being poured into the tournament as a “gold rush” that players should take advantage of.