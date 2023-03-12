Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

Stephanie Grisham, an ex-White House press secretary and communications director in former President Donald Trump’s administration, dished about her administration’s “very cozy” working relationship with Fox News on Saturday.

Grisham, during an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, weighed in on the news outlet following startling revelations about network stars seen in documents from the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.

Advertisement

The former press secretary, after Acosta remarked about a perceived “hand in glove” working relationship between the two parties, said Fox News stars such as Judge Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson would call her at the White House.

“If I didn’t get back to them right away, they would then call the president and then I would get a talking to for not speaking with them,” Grisham said.

She later recalled a town hall event and said she directly talked with Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott who wanted to be “making sure it was full” in the venue.

“We did work hand in hand with them and that came at the president’s direction. If he didn’t like something, we were to immediately call Fox and have them fix it or try to make a new story out of it, etc.”

Advertisement