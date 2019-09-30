Trump Pressured Australian Leader To Assist DOJ In Investigating Mueller Probe: Report

President Donald Trump tried to pressure the Australian prime minister to help Attorney General William Barr investigate the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, according to a New York Times report.

Trump initiated the call with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in recent weeks to request the country’s help as the Justice Department reviewed Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the call told the Times.

A Justice Department official confirmed to NBC that Trump asked Morrison for help in a call.

NBC's @PeteWilliamsNBC: A Justice Department official confirms that President Trump recently asked the prime minister of Australia, in a phone call, for help in a Justice Department effort to look into the origins of the Mueller investigation. https://t.co/mjFx9bRbZW — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) September 30, 2019

The White House restricted access to the call’s transcript to a small group of aides, according to the Times — a decision similar to one it made in regard to Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of a House impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The Australia call shows another instance of Trump using high-level U.S. diplomacy for potential personal gain. The president had long looked to discredit Mueller’s investigation, which found that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections to help Trump’s campaign. It also shows Trump’s desire to to involve Barr in such requests.

In Trump’s call with Zelensky, the U.S. president pressured the newly elected Ukrainian leader to do him a “favor” by working with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Barr to investigate potential 2020 rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. That call came just after Trump suspended nearly $400 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

A bombshell complaint by a whistleblower within the intel community alleged that White House officials moved the transcript of that call to a secret server used for classified information.

According to the Times, Trump spoke to Morrison at Barr’s request. The call with Australia reportedly came just weeks after Trump’s call with Zelensky.