Ex-GOP Lawmaker Spots 'Badddddd Sign' For Trump Hidden In Latest Numbers

Adam Kinzinger taunts "Chief Whiney" over unexpected result in Tuesday's primary.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday nights’s Republican primaries across multiple states comes with some serious red flags.

While the former president won handily in Florida, Ohio, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, the number of people who turned out to vote against him was unusually high ― especially given that all of his rivals have quit the race.

Trump won about 81% of the vote in Florida, 79% in Ohio, 80% in Illinois, 77% in Arizona and 75% in Kansas, based on results early Wednesday.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who dropped out two weeks ago, won 14-20% of the vote over those states.

Kinzinger wrote on X:

Other Trump critics also pointed to a potential sign of weakness in Tuesday night’s numbers:

