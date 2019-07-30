Protester Interrupts Trump Speech: 'You Can't Send Us Back!'

“Mr. President, you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home,” the protester said at Trump’s speech in Virginia, commemorating the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, home of the first representative legislative assembly in the Western Hemisphere.

Earlier this month, Trump told four congresswomen of color who have criticized him and his administration to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” employing a racist phrase routinely used to denigrate and otherize people of color. All four lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — are U.S. citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.