Protester Interrupts Trump Speech: 'You Can't Send Us Back!'

A protester interrupted President Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday by referencing his racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen of color.
“Mr. President, you can’t send us back! Virginia is our home,” the protester said at Trump’s speech in Virginia, commemorating the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, home of the first representative legislative assembly in the Western Hemisphere.
Police officers escorted out the protester, who carried signs reading “deport hate” and “go back to your corrupted home,” while audience members booed and chanted “Trump.”
Earlier this month, Trump told four congresswomen of color who have criticized him and his administration to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” employing a racist phrase routinely used to denigrate and otherize people of color. All four lawmakers — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — are U.S. citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.
At a rally later that week, his supporters viciously chanted “send her back,” referring to Omar.
This weekend, Trump, who has a long history of racism, also unleashed a barrage of racist attacks against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and his majority-black congressional district.