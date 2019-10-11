U.S. Judge Blocks Trump Rule Limiting Visas, Green Cards For Poor Immigrants

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule that would deny visas and permanent residency to certain aspiring immigrants deemed likely to require government assistance in the future.

The rule, which was finalized in August, vastly expanded who could be considered a possible “public charge” from someone who would be primarily dependent on the government to someone who might at some point need temporary government help such as food stamps or housing vouchers.