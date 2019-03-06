Trump Pushes GOP Not To Go Against Him On Wall National Emergency

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called out Senate Republicans who are preparing to overturn his declaration of a national emergency over border wall funding.

In a tweet, Trump called for party unity after at least four Senate Republicans agreed to vote to approve a resolution that rebukes the president’s national emergency declaration, which he issued last month to skirt congressional approval in his bid to gather billions for a wall along the southern border.

Senate Republicans are not voting on constitutionality or precedent, they are voting on desperately needed Border Security & the Wall. Our Country is being invaded with Drugs, Human Traffickers, & Criminals of all shapes and sizes. That’s what this vote is all about. STAY UNITED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) conceded that Republicans wouldn’t have the votes to block the passage of such a resolution. Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Rand Paul (Ky.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have said they would vote in favor, meaning Democrats have the 51 votes needed to pass the measure.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wagged her finger at those Republicans during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”