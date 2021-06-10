Trump Reminds Us That He Trusts Vladimir Putin More Than U.S. Intelligence

If anyone had any doubt where Donald Trump’s loyalties lie, rest assured that they still lie with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former president released a characteristically aggressive statement on Thursday about his relationship with Putin and about President Joe Biden’s upcoming summit with the Russian leader.

In the statement, Trump fondly remembered the 2018 Helsinki summit where he famously refused to blame Putin for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and included a snarky suggestion that Biden might fall asleep during his own summit.

Former US president says he still trusts Russia more than the government he once led. pic.twitter.com/5Wkwj8KOwZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 10, 2021

Many Twitter users were not surprised by Trump’s sympathizing.

I rarely tweet out the deranged ramblings of the Republicans' Dear Leader, but worth seeing this love letter from the Republican Party to Russia's Putin. It is a healthy mix of disloyal to US & just pathetic. https://t.co/SvmCLAGXyc — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 10, 2021

He has a nickname for everyone but it's "President Putin" and "President Xi." https://t.co/aCOBo3DvuV — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) June 10, 2021

Admittedly though, he’s an idiot. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) June 10, 2021

Trump is still groveling and kowtowing to Putin. Kompromat works, people. Can't wait to find out what Putin has on him. (It's got to be more than the pee-pee tape.) https://t.co/VVA4azOGnG — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) June 10, 2021

At least one person saw some positives in the former president’s message.

ahh, good to be reminded about how much this guy sucks, too https://t.co/jUxXnyULGk — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) June 10, 2021