People Can't Believe Trump Thinks Putin's Support In Impeachment Fight Is A Good Thing

President Donald Trump gushed about support in his impeachment battle from someone many Americans might not want anywhere near their corner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The autocratic leader linked to murders of journalists and critics isn’t generally regarded in the U.S. as the best judge of justice. Nevertheless, Trump tweeted a news story late Friday about Putin defending the president against impeachment. Trump added his own comment: “Total witch hunt!”
Putin on Thursday insisted that Trump’s impeachment was based on “completely fabricated reasons.” Russian state media followed Putin’s lead.
Trump’s tweet was a bit surprising given suspicions about Putin’s influence on Trump — and the Kremlin’s attempt to undermine American democracy by meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. White House aides believe Putin was the source of the debunked (and self-serving) conspiracy theory to Trump that it was Ukraine — not Russia — that meddled in the election. That set Trump up for a skewed relationship with Ukraine that led to his impeachment.
Twitter critics were agog Trump cited Putin as an impressive defender.