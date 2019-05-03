Trump, Putin Discuss Venezuela, Mueller Investigation

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than an hour on Friday, discussing the possibility of a new nuclear accord, North Korean denuclearization and the political situation in Venezuela, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters Trump and Putin talked about the possibility of a new multilateral nuclear accord between the United States, Russia and China, or an extension of the current U.S.-Russia strategic nuclear treaty.

Sanders said the conversation lasted for more than an hour and briefly touched upon Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. She said that issue was discussed in the context that the investigation had ended.

“They discussed a nuclear agreement, both new and extended, and the possibility of having conversations with China on that as well,” Sanders said.