Trump Refuses To Address QAnon, Praises Conspiracy-Supporting Republican Again

President Donald Trump pointedly chose not to distance himself from the QAnon conspiracy theory after he was asked about it at a Friday afternoon press conference.

A reporter asked Trump to respond to the victory of Marjorie Taylor Greene in the runoff race for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Greene has faced condemnation from House Republican leaders for creating racist Facebook videos and embracing QAnon.

“You congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene in a tweet, you called her a ‘future Republican star,’” Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin noted. “Green has been a proponent proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory ― she said it was something ‘worth listening to.’ Do you agree with her on that?”

“Well, she did very well in the election,” Trump said. “She won by a lot, she was very popular, she comes from a great state and she had a tremendous victory.”

Trump ignored Colvin when she pressed again for his reaction to the conspiracy.

Trump refuses to answer a question about whether he embraces the lunatic QAnon conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/j1GPDznrxl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

