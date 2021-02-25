Watch 2 Top Republicans Answer The Same Trump Question In Wildly Opposing Ways

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) showed in a strained moment on Wednesday how they aren’t exactly singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to ex-President Donald Trump.

The two top Republicans highlighted the division within the GOP over the future role that Trump could, or should, play in the party when they gave wildly opposing answers on whether the former president should address the upcoming Conservative Political Action Committee in Orlando, Florida.

“Yes, he should,” immediately responded McCarthy, a Trump ally who last month met with the ex-president to reportedly discuss strategy for the 2022 midterms.

Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, had a vastly different take.

“That’s up to CPAC,” she said. “I’ve been clear about my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following Jan. 6, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the party or the country.”

There followed a couple of seconds of silence.

McCarthy then wrapped the huddle up, saying: “On that high note, thank you all very much.”

