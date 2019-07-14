Trump Doubles Down On Racist Tweetstorm With New Attack On Democrats

In a new rant Sunday evening, President Donald Trump doubled down on his racist Twitter tirade in which he told several members of Congress to “go back” to the countries they came from.
He did not name anyone specifically, but the attack on “progressive Democrat Congresswomen” appeared to be aimed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
All are women of color, and all but one were, like Trump, born in the United States.
The tweets called to mind Trump’s years of racist “birther” attacks on former President Barack Obama.
With most elected Republicans silent after the attacks, an emboldened Trump fired off a new series of tweets later in the day ― this time working Israel into the mix: