GOP Congressman Calls Trump's Racist Tweet 'Obviously Not Racist'

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) on Monday sought to defend President Donald Trump after he urged four women of color in Congress ― all of whom are U.S. citizens ― to “go back” to where they came from on Twitter over the weekend.

The tweet, the Republican congressman insisted, was “obviously not racist.”

“Look, ask the president what he meant by it, but clearly it’s not a racist comment. He could have meant go back to the district they came from, to the neighborhood they came from,” Harris told WBAL’s Bryan Nehman.

“They all didn’t come from foreign countries, so you’d have to presume” that Trump didn’t mean they should leave the U.S., Harris said when pressed about the tweet.

Harris is correct about the background of the Democratic congresswomen. Of the four Trump referred to in his tweet on Sunday, only one was born abroad: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a refugee when she was a child.

But the congressman’s strained attempt at defending Trump from charges of racism doesn’t pass muster. The president’s tweet series clearly included a reference to “countries” and not congressional districts or places within the U.S.:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Harris was one of the only elected Republican officials who defended Trump’s tweet on Monday. While congressional Democrats declared his rhetoric as racist, xenophobic and bigoted, most GOP lawmakers stayed silent.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said Sunday that Trump was “wrong” to attack the Democratic congresswomen over their personal backgrounds.

POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 15, 2019

Will Hurd, another Republican congressman from Texas, called Trump’s tweet “racist” and “unbecoming” in an interview with CNN.

Texas Republican Will Hurd to CNN's Christiane Amanpour: "Those tweets are racist, and xenophobic... It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite, not divide us." — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 15, 2019

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), meanwhile, called Trump’s comments “really uncalled for” and “very disappointing.”

“I would imagine, I would know, that a good number of my Republican colleagues don’t appreciate the comments as well,” the Michigan congressman said in a radio interview.