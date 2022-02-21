Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

James quickly fired off a letter to the judge presiding over her investigation about Trump’s first Mazars statement, noting that it flatly contradicted claims by his own attorneys.

Clearly, Trump knows “exactly what OAG is investigating,” she wrote, referencing the Office of the Attorney General.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron last Thursday ordered Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to sit for depositions to answer questions under oath concerning the Trump Organization and James’ probe.