Trump Floats Raising Vaping Age To 21

President Donald Trump said Friday he plans to raise the minimum vaping age from 18 to 21 as a response to the growing public health crisis surrounding the use of e-cigarettes.

“We’re going to be coming out with an important position on vaping. We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we’re going to have an age limit of 21 or so,” Trump told reporters, appearing to refer to an age minimum. He added he hopes to announce it “next week.” Without specifying, he also suggested limiting the flavors of e-cigarettes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 37 people have died from vaping-related causes this year, as of the end of last month. Throughout October, the CDC received reports more than 800 vaping-related lung injuries, an average of 202 per week.

Several major retailers, including Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger, have pulled vaping products from their shelves.