President Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday in Hickory, North Carolina was marred by winds that knocked over a scissor lift holding one of the ubiquitous giant flags that mark the events.

The giant flag was supported by two of the lifts. When one of the lifts fell, it crashed against the wall of the building just behind it and the flag ripped loose.

Journalists on the scene captured the aftermath:

Video from right after the scaffolding fell over. pic.twitter.com/6AynAqMVti — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 1, 2020

At the president’s windy rally in North Carolina, one of two scissor lifts holding an American flag tipped over and hit the airport building. Officials put caution tape around it, removed the second and lowered a third that’s holding lights, though it’s still a little shaky. pic.twitter.com/gWsn6tEWgI — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 2, 2020

No one was injured.

Workers rushed to lower the remaining lift and rescue the flag, which was whipped about by the winds.

Commentators couldn’t help but wonder if the collapsing lift was a metaphor in the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign:

A giant metaphor for a collapsing democracy. As Trump speaks in Hickory, NC the structure holding up the American flag collapsed behind the crowd and the press area. https://t.co/k6Fg6hCPIy — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) November 2, 2020

Bald eagles circled overhead at Joe Biden's rally.



Scaffolding lift holding an American flag at trump's rally collapsed.



Choose wisely!. — Covie (@roper_93) November 2, 2020

And the winner of Best Trump Rally Analogy goes to..... https://t.co/bMSEDnXYlm — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) November 2, 2020

Y’all if this ain’t a metaphor for the US right now.......😹🤦🏽‍♀️

Donald Trump speaks in Hickory, North Carolina the structure holding up the American flag collapsed behind the crowd and the press area. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/vYlQw985Tl — 🍁 Spooky Spice 🍁 (@FeministHellcat) November 1, 2020

Attaching a giant piece of fabric to a scissor lift on a windy day is one of the most ridiculously stupid things imaginable. These people are so stupid they have regressed to a time before sailing ships. https://t.co/jG3jOKkile — Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) November 2, 2020