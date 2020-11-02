POLITICS

Trump Rally Flag Lift Collapses During His Speech In North Carolina

No one was injured when the lift holding the massive flag fell, coming to a rest against the wall of a nearby building.

President Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday in Hickory, North Carolina was marred by winds that knocked over a scissor lift holding one of the ubiquitous giant flags that mark the events.

The giant flag was supported by two of the lifts. When one of the lifts fell, it crashed against the wall of the building just behind it and the flag ripped loose.  

Journalists on the scene captured the aftermath: 

No one was injured.

Workers rushed to lower the remaining lift and rescue the flag, which was whipped about by the winds. 

Commentators couldn’t help but wonder if the collapsing lift was a metaphor in the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign: 

