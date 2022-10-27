Trump Is Having A Big Florida Rally And Ron DeSantis Isn't Invited

Former President Donald Trump is set to help a fellow Republican out in Florida as they seek another term in the Sunshine State this year.

That Republican, however, may not be the state’s Gov. Ron DeSantis after Trump declined to send him an invite to a rally that takes place two days before Election Day.

Trump on Wednesday announced an upcoming rally set for Nov. 6 to get behind Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a senator who he frequently hurled insults toward in the lead-up to his Republican Party presidential nomination in 2016.

A Trump adviser told Politico that DeSantis — who is also running for re-election — is not attending the rally and added there’s no bad blood between the two, who have been named as potential 2024 presidential candidates for the Republican Party.

Sources told CNN, however, that Trump has complained about DeSantis and “indicated he was ungrateful to Trump, who believes he is responsible for DeSantis’ success in 2018.”

A person familiar with DeSantis’ circle told the news outlet that the event along with the lack of invite was “an elbow to Ron’s throat.”

The lack of an invite comes days after Trump used Truth Social to criticize DeSantis for making “a big mistake” following reports of his endorsement of anti-Trump candidate Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate in Colorado.

DeSantis did not ask for the former president’s endorsement this year, either, although he refused to commit to serving a full term as governor during a debate on Monday.