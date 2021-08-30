Trump Rants About Media Spending 'All Night' On Ida Instead Of His 'Great' Taliban Deal

Former President Donald Trump called in to a conservative radio show Monday to gripe about the media spending “all night long” on Sunday covering the deadly and massively destructive Hurricane Ida instead of his “great agreement” with the Taliban.

“Afghanistan is not even something that can be discussed in a rational way,” Trump told host Todd Starnes. “The level of stupidity — and we had a great agreement,” he added.

Several political observers and international experts have blamed Trump’s agreement for emboldening the Taliban and laying the groundwork for the mayhem of the U.S. military exit under Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, this month.

Kori Schake, who worked for the National Security Council and State Department in the George W. Bush administration, called Trump’s overly Taliban-friendly deal “one of the most disgraceful diplomatic bargains on record” last week. Trump arranged for the “strongest state in the international order” to “be swindled by a terrorist organization,” she added.

Trump also boasted to Starnes that there were 68,000 people at his maskless Alabama political rally earlier this month. He inflated the actual numbers by more than 50%, according to estimates by the Secret Service and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have the people,” he said. “They’re not taking this.”

Trump then continued to rant about the “media, which is fake and crooked and corrupt, they’re the worst people, they’re the most corrupt people.”

“The only thing I don’t understand is why. They’ve got to hate our country. And they are, in fact, the enemy of the people. But the corrupt media shows the hurricane all night long,” added the former president.

Starnes tried, but couldn’t get a word in. Check out their exchange at the top.