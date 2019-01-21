Trump Gets Razzie Nominations For Roles As Himself In Real Life

President Donald Trump has once again been nominated for not one, not two, but three Golden Raspberry Awards. However, they’re not for his acting.

These are roles he played as himself in real life, seen in archival footage used in two of last year’s political documentaries.

Those are Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” and Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation.”

Trump’s third nomination is for himself and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” in both films.

But there might be more awards to go around for the White House.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, first lady Melania Trump and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway are up for Worst Supporting Actress for their appearances in Moore’s film.

His documentary bills itself as an examination of the Trump presidency, addressing two key questions: “How the f**k did we get here, and how the f**k do we get out?”

Meanwhile, D’Souza’s film expectedly takes a much friendlier tone toward the president, likening him to Abraham Lincoln and comparing antifa protestors to Nazis.

Among the Razzies’ other Worst Actor nominees, announced Sunday, are Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes in “Holmes & Watson,” Johnny Depp’s voiceover as the animated gnome version of the detective in “Sherlock Gnomes,” John Travolta as gangster John Gotti in “Gotti” and Bruce Willis as surgeon-turned-vigilante Paul Kersey in “Death Wish.”

The winners will be revealed on Feb. 23.