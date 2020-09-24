Mourners Shout 'Vote Him Out' As Trump Pays Respects To Ginsburg

When President Donald Trump on Thursday went to the Supreme Court building to pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, mourners shouted “vote him out” and “honor her wish.”

Trump and Senate Republicans are moving quickly to select and confirm a replacement for Ginsburg before the November presidential election.

On her deathbed, Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87, dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera, saying it was her “most fervent wish ... that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Ginsburg’s death has raised the stakes for the election, putting key issues like voting rights, health care access and reproductive rights at risk, and giving Trump an opportunity to cement a conservative majority on the Court for decades.