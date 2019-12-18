Trump Lashes Out During Rally As House Votes To Impeach Him

Trump also quoted from the rambling six-page letter he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, the eve of his impeachment, describing the impeachment again as an “election-nullification scheme” that showed Democrats’ “unfettered contempt for the Founding Fathers.”

“They’ve been trying to impeach me from day one,” Trump said. He also claimed that Democrats were trying to impeach him “before I even ran!”

“After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans,” he said, adding, “Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame” because they voted to impeach him.

Trump’s speech went on for two hours, making it one of his longest campaign rally speeches ever, according to CNN’s Daniel Dale.