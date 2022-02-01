Some Trump Documents Given To Jan. 6 Committee Had Been Torn Up

Some documents in the National Archives from the Trump White House had been ripped up and needed to be taped back together to be given to lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The National Archives said in a statement Monday that “a number of torn-up records that had not been reconstructed by the White House” were turned over to the agency at the end of the Trump administration, reported CNN and The Washington Post. The ripped documents had to be taped back together by National Archives staff in order to hand them over to the House select committee investigating the attack on Congress.

The agency told CNN that some of the presidential records — which are turned over by law to the National Archives at the end of every administration — had been ripped up by then-President Donald Trump.

The Archives noted previous media reporting — such as Politico’s in 2018 ― that found that Trump regularly tore up papers he was finished with, which then had to be taped back together by staff to be preserved.

The National Archives staff, the Jan. 6 House select committee and Trump’s team did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump could not stop the release of his administration’s White House records to lawmakers investigating the Capitol attack.

