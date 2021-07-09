Trump Supporters Insist Far-Fetched 7-Point Plan Will Get Him Back In Office

Attendees at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas are certain they have a foolproof plan to get Donald Trump back in the White House in just a matter of days.

However, the actual tips in the seven-point plan being promoted by a group called PatriotSoars seem to be woefully unrealistic to achieving the goal of making Trump the president again.

For instance, the first step is to get Democratic members of the Black Congressional Caucus to switch parties so that “a trusted conservative” ― presumedly Trump ― can replace Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as House speaker and reveal supposedly repressed stories of election fraud.

Then both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would apparently be impeached and Trump, as speaker, would be next in line for the presidency.

CPAC attendee sent me this pic of a card they were handed about a “7-pt. plan to restore Donald J. Trump in days, not years,” which involves installing Trump as speaker and ousting Biden & Harris. pic.twitter.com/dS0tQ5jW7b — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2021

HuffPost reached out to both the PatriotSoars website and the Black Congressional Caucus for comment, but neither responded immediately.

However, a casual observer with an understanding with the basic principles of critical thinking might see problems with the plan, such as getting members of the Black caucus, such as Reps. Maxine Waters of California and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, to suddenly join a political party that doesn’t reflect their values.

Oh, and there is that pesky issue of finding 17 Democratic senators willing to impeach Biden and Harris to meet the two-thirds threshold required by the Constitution to remove a president or vice president from office.

RawStory did concede one aspect of the probably-not-going-to-ever-happen plan is possible: Since the speaker of the House doesn’t have to be elected, House Republicans could make Trump the speaker if they return to the majority.

Other people pointed out other flaws in the plan.

Democrats have the House majority. How’s #6 going to happen? pic.twitter.com/qtGqxHFsKf — Kellyanne Parrish (@kellyparrishnc) July 9, 2021

They can't impeach them together. You can impeach them individually, but as soon as you remove one or the other. Well they can fill that empty VP slot. There really is no way they can make Trump president by making him speaker. — Andrew "[Joke has been redacted]" Sherrod (@MyMagnifOctopus) July 9, 2021

Gonna go ahead and say no. 7 is gonna be a tough slog, since republicans lack majorities, let alone 2/3 majorities, in either the Senate or the House — Ben Buehler (@sourcerolls) July 9, 2021

But one person sagely noted the plan reflects the disconnect afflicting many Trump supporters in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

He cannot be made Speaker if he is already the president.

They are admitting that he lost.

Oh wait, they still claim he won... — Stray Political Cat (@StrayPolitical) July 9, 2021