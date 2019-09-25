Trump Asked Ukrainian President To Investigate Joe Biden, Record Shows

A White House summary of President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky released Wednesday confirmed that the U.S. leader asked his foreign counterpart to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden.

The summary, which includes a note saying it is not a verbatim transcript of the conversation, shows Trump repeatedly asking Zelensky to speak with Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, stressing how “very, very good” the U.S. has been to Ukraine.

Read the summary below.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump said, according to the notes and recollections of Situation Room duty officers and National Security Council policy staff released Wednesday.

Trump went on, per the summary: “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you could look into it ... it sounds horrible to me.”

While several House committees have started investigating whether Trump also delayed more than $250 million in aid to Ukraine as he pressed Zelensky to look into Biden, the summary did not provide direct proof that he did.

Trump vaguely asked Zelensky to look into CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm hired by the Democratic National Committee to investigate a massive server hack in the months before the 2016 election. He did so directly after Zelensky thanked him for providing military aid and noted that his country was “almost ready to buy more Javelins,” referring to the anti-tank missiles.

“I would like you to do us a favor though,” the president began his request about CrowdStrike. The company linked the hack to Russia and became a focus of conspiracy theories related to the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The president has provided wildly varying accounts of the call with Zelensky in the wake of a series of bombshell reports claiming that he asked a foreign power to investigate the former vice president, one of his prime rivals in the 2020 election, and may be guilty of a criminal violation in doing so.

Given the Trump administration’s history of editing documents, it’s not a guarantee that this release tells the full story of the phone call between the two world leaders.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Wednesday that officials decided not to investigate Trump for potentially violating campaign finance law by asking the Ukrainian leader to investigate a 2020 presidential opponent based on a review of the official call summary. Officials determined there was no violation and “no further action was warranted,” she said.

The White House reportedly plans to release the whistleblower complaint that brought the call under scrutiny, along with the related inspector general’s report to Congress this week as well, outlets reported. Trump initially resisted giving his approval for this.

The unfolding scandal, which originated as a whistleblower complaint in August, prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to call for a formal impeachment probe on Tuesday after months of her pushing back on calls from other Democrats to do so.

Another part of the conversation is also likely to draw criticism from those who say Trump has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clauses, which prohibit presidents from profiting from their office. Zelensky boasted to Trump that the last time he visited the U.S., he stayed at Trump Tower.

Trump has dismissed all concerns.

“The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place and largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” Trump told reporters at the White House this week.

Trump was referring to his rival’s son Hunter Biden, who worked with Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was still serving under President Barack Obama in 2016. However, the pair has not been accused of legal wrongdoing related to that work.

Trump, meanwhile, claims the former vice president called for the removal of a notoriously corrupt prosecutor in Ukraine in 2014 in order to impede an investigation into the company his son was working with. However, Ukrainian authorities have cleared Joe Biden of any wrongdoing in the case, and the record shows members of the Obama administration did, in fact, support Ukrainian officials’ criminal investigations.

Read the call summary:

This article has been updated with more details from the call summary and responses to it.