Trump Reportedly Mulling Endorsement Of Jim Jordan For House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump could soon endorse Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as the next speaker of the House, according to another Republican congressman.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) said Thursday that he had a “great conversation” with Trump about the process to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was ousted in a shocking turn of fortune this week. McCarthy was voted out of the speakership on Tuesday after eight far-right Republicans — led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) — voted to strip him of his gavel, a first such ouster in the chamber’s history.

The move has prompted a fierce competition to replace him and become one of the most powerful Republicans in Congress. Jordan and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) have so far announced bids, but Nehls had floated Trump himself for the position.

“He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party,” Nehls wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News host Sean Hannity also said he had “direct sources” informing him that Trump was “very close” to an endorsement. If he does make it official, that would surely bolster Jordan’s bid, although some Republicans have expressed doubt he could secure enough votes to become speaker.