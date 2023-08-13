'We Did Nothing Wrong': Trump Steams Over 'Wise Guy Question' About Georgia Case

Former President Donald Trump went after a reporter for a “wise guy question” after they asked whether he’d take a plea deal if he faces charges in the Georgia election interference case against him.

Trump, in comments to a reporter in Iowa, said he’d never “take a plea deal” as state prosecutors reportedly look to present the case to a grand jury on Tuesday.

“We did nothing wrong, we don’t ever take a plea deal, we don’t take plea deals. It’s a wise guy question, you’re a wise guy,” Trump told the reporter as he left the Des Moines International Airport on Saturday.

“We don’t take plea deals because I did nothing wrong, it’s called election interference. You know what that is?”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has been investigating the former president and his allies over attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

An indictment by a Georgia grand jury could hand Trump the fourth indictment against him in 2023.

Trump’s legal team filed a petition to trash the Georgia probe before the state’s Supreme Court rejected the effort last month.

The former president has also criticized Willis in a recent campaign ad, a move that the district attorney called on her staff to ignore last week.

Trump, on Saturday, pointed his finger at President Joe Biden as the cause of the indictments this year before claiming the Democrat “can’t even put two sentences together.”

“This is Joe Biden because he can’t win the election by himself, he can’t win the election based on votes, so what they did is they got the attorney general to do it,” claimed Trump, who went on to criticize the appointment of the special counsel in the Justice Department’s Hunter Biden investigation.

Trump continues to lead fellow GOP candidates by double digits in an average of national polls on the Republican primary, according to FiveThirtyEight.