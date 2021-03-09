Trump Launches New Attack On GOP In Late-Night Message To His Supporters

Former President Donald Trump turned up the heat in his growing feud with the Republican National Committee on Monday night with an email urging his supporters to give their money to him and not the party or other candidates.

“No more money for RINOS,” Trump wrote, using the nickname for “Republicans in name only,” which has lately come to mean Republicans who don’t support him. “They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base – they will never lead us to Greatness.”

Instead, Trump urged supporters to send donations to his own “Save America PAC” via his personal website.

Last week, Trump’s attorneys sent the RNC a cease-and-desist notice demanding that it stop using his name in fundraising appeals. He sent similar demands to the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senate Committee, according to Politico.

The RNC responded on Monday, saying it plans to keep using his name and that the First Amendment allows them to do so.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that the RNC had decided to move a portion of its April retreat to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Trump will speak and the committee will pay him and his resort for the event. That type of arrangement had become somewhat standard in recent years, with Trump properties collecting some $10.5 million from various political and campaign funds. But now, it seems increasingly clear he wants the money coming directly to him ― and not to the party.

The escalating feud between Trump and the Republican Party captured the attention of Twitter users:

Wow. And millions are going to fall for this. They won’t even get any of his lousy steaks. Hope the fraud police are watching. https://t.co/IMEJtpqlZw — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 9, 2021

LO— and I really can’t emphasize this enough— L. https://t.co/7EGjHhty3f — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) March 9, 2021

Broke guy breaks party. https://t.co/m1ZMP5sEf0 — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) March 9, 2021

It was always going to end this way. https://t.co/dmS5zSNBPW — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 9, 2021

This is what happens to you when you invite a vampire into your home. https://t.co/kgUym0AbHH — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 9, 2021

Republicans should definitely try appeasing him. It's worked perfectly so far! https://t.co/hJe35Q0cuX — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) March 9, 2021

This whole suicide pact could not be more explicit. https://t.co/YWDX4vsPwf — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 9, 2021

“I owe at least half a billion” energy https://t.co/NHRtaBfMPl — jason c. (@netw3rk) March 9, 2021

The grift is eternal. https://t.co/D6pBgRhnRC — Kokujin, The Blue Marvel ♐ (@Kaibutsu) March 9, 2021