Trump's Boast About Republican Party Strength Gets A Brutal Fact-Check

President Donald Trump bragged on Sunday that the Republican Party has never been stronger or more united than it is right now, even as his impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate this week.
Trump tweeted:
More than a few of his critics were ready to step in with a fact-check. To dispute the strength portion of his claim, they noted the wave of GOP losses in local, state and national elections since Trump took office in 2017.
And as for unity, Trump faces multiple major ad campaigns aimed against him, not just by Democrats but also at least two Republican groups: Republicans for the Rule of Law, led by conservative pundit Bill Kristol, and The Lincoln Project, spearheaded by conservative attorney George Conway ― husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ― as well as GOP strategists Rick Wilson, Jennifer Horn, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has also vowed to launch an anti-Trump PAC among Republicans.