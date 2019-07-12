Trump Responds To UK Ambassador Kim Darroch's Resignation

President Donald Trump responded Friday to the resignation of Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, who stepped down Wednesday after leaked diplomatic cables showed him lambasting Trump and his administration as “inept” and “incompetent.”

“I wish the British ambassador well,” Trump said Friday. “Some people just told me — too bad — but they said he actually said very good things about me. He was sort of referring to other people.”

"I wish the British ambassador well, but they've got to stop their leaking problems"



President Trump responds to the resignation of the UK's ambassador to Washington, Sir Kim Darroch

Trump’s change of heart comes after he attacked Darroch on Twitter on Monday following the leak, saying he would “no longer deal with him.” A day later, the president again pilloried the ambassador, calling him “a pompous fool,” “wacky” and “a very stupid guy.”

The British government stood by Darroch after the Daily Mail published the communications, spread over two years, on Sunday, and continued to praise his work even after his resignation.

Darroch wrote in his resignation letter that “the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”

“In the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador,” he wrote.