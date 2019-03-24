Trump Claims 'EXONERATION' After Release Of Mueller Report's Main Conclusions

Instead, Mueller “ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment” about whether Trump obstructed justice, Barr said in his summary. And the attorney general, a Trump nominee, decided there wasn’t enough evidence to establish the president’s guilt.

Trump, speaking to reporters before traveling to Washington from Florida, where he spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago resort, elaborated on his tweet, calling the Mueller investigation “an illegal takedown that failed.”

As he has regularly done, he also insisted actions by Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign should have been probed.

“After so many people have been so badly hurt, after not looking at the other side, where a lot of bad things happened, a lot of horrible things happened, a lot of very bad things happened for our country, it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia,,” he said. “The most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. There was no collusion with Russia. There was no obstruction. None whatsoever. It was a complete and total exoneration.”

“It’s a shame our country had to go through this,” he continued. “To be honest its a shame your president has had to go through this from before I even got elected,” he added. “Hopefully somebody’s gonna look at the other side.”