Trump Responds To Jussie Smollett's Arrest Over Alleged Hoax

President Donald Trump couldn’t help but give his thoughts on the arrest of actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging an attack on himself by racist Trump supporters.

.@JussieSmollett - what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

“What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments?!” Trump tweeted at the actor on Thursday.

The “Empire” actor was charged Wednesday with a felony for allegedly filing a false report. Smollett claimed he was assaulted by two masked men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, wrapped a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him. The 36-year-old actor claimed the two men then said “this is MAGA country,” referring to the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

But a Chicago Police Department investigation revealed that Smollett allegedly paid the two men to carry out the attack, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

“Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations?” Johnson said Thursday. “How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile.”