Trump Dive-Bombed In Tweets After Claiming Army Seized Revolutionary War Airports

Critics of President Donald Trump were flying high Thursday after his jaw-dropping gaffe in his Independence Day speech that the brave U.S. Army took over airports during the Revolutionary War.

Trump, clearly reading from a teleprompter, talked about how the Continental Congress in 1775 “created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York.” The army suffered a “bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown,” Trump said. Cornwall, of London, was defeated at Cornwall.

Here’s where it goes off the rails: “Our Army manned the air, it rammed (or ‘rand’) the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do,” Trump added. “And at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, had nothing but victory. When dawn came, the star-spangled banner waved defiant.”

Y’all, Y’ALL, he said our army took over the airports during the....



Wait for it.....



Revolutionary War 😐pic.twitter.com/vt6A8A9mh4 — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) July 5, 2019

The White House did not provide Trump’s complete prepared speech, so it wasn’t clear where exactly or how the the goof-up occurred. The president suddenly zoomed ahead from the Revolutionary War to the War of 1812, which involved Fort McHenry (he called it “McHendry”)— and the “rockets’ red glare” and the “star-spangled banner” of Francis Scott Key’s national anthem. He seemed to be squinting while reading the teleprompter and struggled with some of the words.

The nation’s maiden plane voyage by the Wright Brothers didn’t occur until 1903. Trump referred to that flight elsewhere in his speech.

Twitter foes were doing verbal loop-de-loops over the blunder. “Even back then, there were always flight delays on Colonial Airways, since there were no airplanes,” quipped one wag. Some takedowns involved colonial fighters writing home to lovers about being stranded on airplanes that didn’t yet exist.

The hashtag Revolutionary War Airport Stories was quickly trending on Twitter.

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories "One if by sea, Two if by land and Three if by AIR" — M A K (@MAK7591) July 5, 2019

When you find out your flight has been cancelled due to bad weather and you and the Continental Army have to spend time in Valley Forge #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/Ri5whf8A7r — Damian Ayers (@Talented_Xth) July 5, 2019

Apparently we took La Guardia Airport from the Brits in 1776 and have been trying to give it back for 243 years. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 5, 2019

Dear @realDonaldTrump, It just occurred to me that you & my great, great, great grandpappy were on the same flight in 1812. The family stories of the emergency landing during the red flare are absolutely riveting. Just curious, what time do you start sundowning? xoBette #BeBette — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2019

We beat the British because they had to connect through Atlanta. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Steve Kish (@skishman) July 5, 2019

My Dearest Rose,



I'm afraid I must be the bearer of bad news. My flight has already been delayed a fortnight, and I fear it will be longer. The army has shut down the airport and the airplane will not be invented for 6 score and 7 years from now.#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — JackWBower (@Trumpet1984) July 5, 2019

My dear Frederick, They continue to hold us prisoner. All we have been given to eat are small portions of miniature pretzels, and no ale or mead. They torture us with stories of some mythical being called a “beverage cart,” yet it does not appear. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Deb Amlen (@DebAmlen) July 5, 2019

Adding “Airports” to the text of the TelePrompTer speech on War of 1812? Well played Deep State. Well played. #TrumpParade #Worst4thEver https://t.co/47RqeSZ2Ws — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 5, 2019

That moment when Hamilton and Lafayette seized our airports was truly a surprise move. I thought they were riding through a marsh. — William Shakespeare (@Shakespeare) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories

Soldier's letter to home: "wait for me my love, the battle of Jet Blue will soon end and I will return to you post haste on standby through ATL on Delta" — Indivisible TDCA (@I_TDCA) July 5, 2019

Attention Attention, Will passenger Cornwallis of Yorktown please report to Gate 1814 for the War of 1812, Thank You! #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — CJ (@ChukuJones) July 5, 2019

Thomas Jefferson, Thomas Jefferson, please pick up the white courtesy horn. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Bearsheba (@Kupferer) July 5, 2019

Dearest Jebediah,

Our flight has been delayed again. Waiting on the tarmac, our supplies of honey roasted peanuts and Fresca are almost depleted. We are talking about rebellion against first class. Please tell the children I love them.#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Granny Weatherwax’s Smirking Revenge (@dadamstowel) July 5, 2019

National Archives discover new pictures of the War of Independence. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/dvGaLYQoYE — Acdcnut (@Acdckcnut) July 5, 2019

Martha,

Trying my damndest to make the 5:15 flight out of Philly, but the Valley Forge traffic is a nightmare. Leave a lantern on for me...

Your, George#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/ynerShnylr — Laura E. Hess (@LauraEHess2) July 5, 2019

#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories

Even back then, there were always Flight Delays on Colonial Airways, since there were no airplanes.

The good news was the Baggage Claim lines were always short. Just ask Wilbur Ross who worked there/#TrumpParade #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Yqi7aofUh5 — Covfefe Jones- Crocked & Loaded, like a Potato👑 (@King_Of_Shade) July 5, 2019

Ivanka discussing maintaining control of the airports w our founding fathers#RevolutionaryWarAirportStories#UninvitedIvanka pic.twitter.com/adrjkjATEI — David Weiss (@WeissyDOT) July 5, 2019

"Named after”?



"Cornwallis **of** Yorktown"?



"Manned the amperts”?



“Ranned the ramparts"?



"Took over the airports”? (Wright brothers born 1867 & 1871)



"Fort McHendry”?



What in the wide world of hell is he talking about?#TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/j2lnsUn4Bg — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 5, 2019

Washington at the Battle of Baggage Claim #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories pic.twitter.com/8xBT0xanYx — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 5, 2019

You are now free to move about the colonies. #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories — Bill (@SurLaColline) July 5, 2019