NAACP On Pro-Trump Rioters: 'You Thought 'Taking A Knee' Was Too Much!?!'

The Capitol went on lockdown as pro-Trump rioters breached the building, banging on the main entrance of the House chamber and shattering glass windows. Photos and videos posted online show the insurrectionists breaching legislative offices.

Trump, who has often derided Kaepernick’s peaceful protests against racial injustice as unpatriotic, initially responded to the riots by tweeting, “stay peaceful.” He did not tell his supporters to stop rioting in that tweet.

“And you thought ‘Taking A Knee’ was too much!?!” the official Twitter account for the NAACP tweeted.

The civil rights organization has also since called for Trump’s impeachment.

Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, famously led peaceful protests against racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games. The league has been widely accused of blackballing the activist, who has remained unsigned by any team since he became a free agent after the 2016 season.

