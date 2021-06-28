Donald Trump continued his attack Monday on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, baselessly saying that the Kentucky Republican could have somehow kept him in office and yet chose not to.

“Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping,” the former president wrote in a statement. “Not to mention, he lost two Senatorial seats in Georgia, making the Republicans the Minority in the Senate. He never fought for the White House and blew it for the Country.”

A spokesperson for McConnell did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Trump is still talking smack about McConnell. I bet McConnell doesn't respond...



Trump, "He lost 2 Senatorial seats in Georgia, making the Republicans the Minority in the Senate."



Wait who lost who Georgia? I'm old enough to remember $2,000 stimulus checks. pic.twitter.com/KPIDGHDgxY — Eva McKend (@evamckend) June 28, 2021

By fighting for the White House, Trump is likely referring to McConnell refusing to overturn the 2020 election that handed Joe Biden the presidency. Trump’s efforts to peddle the lie that the election was fraudulent led to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters, who were trying to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote count.

In reality, the Senate minority leader and his party have effectively blocked several pieces of important Democratic-led legislation in the Senate by using filibuster rules, in which bills require 60 votes in order to advance. Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan bill in May that would have created a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack and shut down debate earlier this month on a sweeping election bill covering voting rights, campaign finance, redistricting and government ethics.

The For the People Act was introduced in part because Republicans are proposing and enacting voter suppression legislation at the state level across the country. GOP state lawmakers claim the racist and restrictive bills are meant to make elections more secure. However, that reasoning is based on Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. The election saw record turnout and was considered the most secure in American history, with former Trump loyalist and then-Attorney General William Barr publicly pushing back against his boss’s fraud claims.

Barr, who had been known, like McConnell, for enabling Trump’s agenda, said he permitted the Justice Department to investigate allegations of voter irregularities the week after the election and even began his own unofficial investigation into Trump’s fraud claims. But Barr said the allegations were unfounded.

“My attitude was: It was put up or shut-up time,” Barr said Sunday in an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl published in The Atlantic. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

Barr also told The Atlantic that McConnell privately urged him to “inject some reality” into Trump last winter so that Republicans could effectively keep their Senate majority and win the two runoff elections in Georgia, which ultimately went to Democrats. McConnell confirmed that account to the magazine, bringing to light that the then-Senate majority leader was asking the attorney general for political help for an upcoming election.

The interview sparked a rambling statement from the former president, who called Barr and McConnell “spineless RINOs” (Republicans in name only) and said Barr was a “disappointment in every sense of the word.” The statements also same as Trump launched a series of rallies while his company likely faces charges for alleged financial crimes.