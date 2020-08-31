Trump, RNC And Sports: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
“No policy, no agenda, no ambition. Just the usual fear tactic of divide and conquer.”
— Victor Shepherd
“The takeaway Trump left us with was his statement that ‘we can never again have the situation we have today.’ He’s right. This ‘situation’ was created under his watch.”
— Margaret Stansfield
“Donnie’s eldest living sibling expressed a point of view that most of Trump’s family and associates likely share, but far too few are willing to publicly admit.”
— Labman Jones
“The people who know Trump the best are uniformly dismissive of him as a leader of any sort.”
— David Walburton
“I still don’t get why so many people are upset about these athletes protesting. They want their voices heard, and we should take the time to listen to them.”
— Robert Reilly
“I find it fascinating that people will tell athletes to just play and stay out of politics, or to not exercise their Constitutional Rights. Everyone and everything is part of the political process, and each of us should speak up when we see the civil rights of another being denied, or a part of the justice system being tilted unfairly from any individual or group.”
— Robert McIntyre
“Meghan can make comments but she shouldn’t do so using the ‘Duchess of Sussex’ title.”
— Kara Wilkerson
“Meghan is an American and has the right to speak on topics she believes in. She’s not belittling anyone especially not the UK taxpayers. You can call it a culture clash — we speak on topics you’re forbidden to speak on.”
— Glendale Edmonds