Donald Trump Mocks Mitt Romney For Losing To Barack Obama

President Donald Trump posted a video to his Twitter page on Monday appearing to mock Sen. Mitt Romney for losing the 2012 presidential election to Barack Obama, reigniting a feud with the Utah Republican amid the ongoing controversy over Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Trump posted the video after Romney called on the Trump administration to give Congress the transcript of the call, in which Trump reportedly pressed the foreign leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Romney told reporters on Monday that it is “very important that the transcript and potentially as well the whistleblower come forward,” referring to an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that accused Trump of concerning behavior toward a foreign head of state. The Trump administration is blocking lawmakers from seeing the document, however.

Last week, Romney said it “would be troubling in the extreme” if Trump had pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden, who may be Trump’s Democratic challenger in 2020.

In the video Trump tweeted on Monday night, CNN anchors can be seen discussing Obama’s 2012 victory over Romney. Trump had endorsed the former Massachusetts governor in the race.

Other Republicans have largely defended the president in the wake of the allegations. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told reporters Sunday there’s “no direct evidence” that Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) lamented earlier Monday that Democrats had decided to “politicize” an allegation that the president may be corrupting U.S. foreign policy to help himself win an election.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) downplayed the story entirely.

“The Democrats are cranking up the outrage machine again,” Barrasso said. “They’re hoping they have something here. I just don’t see it.”