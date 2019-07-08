Trump Tweets Fake, Self-Aggrandizing Ronald Reagan Quote, Calls It 'Cute!'

President Donald Trump shared a tweet featuring a fake quote by former President Ronald Reagan and called it “cute.”

The tweet also addressed “weak conservatives” and insisted that they “never forget” that they are “no match” for Trump.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1148234137284882433

On Monday, the president quote-tweeted a post from the account “The Reagan Battalion” from February 2017 that featured a photograph of himself and Reagan from 1987. Superimposed over the image is a quote that reads: “For the life of me, and I’ll never know how to explain it, when I met that young man, I felt like I was the one shaking hands with the president.”

According to Snopes, this particular image has been circulating since 2016 and while the photograph, taken at a 1987 White House reception, is very real, the quote doesn’t seem to be.

“We found no record of the former President’s uttering the phrase,” the fact-checking website said.

It’s unclear what prompted Trump to respond to such an old tweet from an obscure account. Additionally, prior to the account being suspended on Monday morning, it had only accumulated a mere 402 followers.

HuffPost has reached out to Twitter for comment on the account’s suspension.