House Democrat Trolls Trump With Some Brutally Honest Corrections To His Sign

President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked out on a meeting with Democratic leaders then held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden to say he wouldn’t negotiate with them until their investigations end.

The president used signs to drive home his point, including one claiming “no collusion” and “no obstruction” and decrying the cost of the investigation.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Ct.) offered some corrections in a Twitter post, complete with an image:

Fixed the President's Rose Garden sign for him. pic.twitter.com/faQZ4xAPhy — Jim Himes (@jahimes) May 22, 2019

Others also gave the sign a makeover:

Cool. Now flip to page two. pic.twitter.com/SLJM0taEUF — cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) May 22, 2019