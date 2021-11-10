Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to keep key documents from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And one line stood out the most.

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan as she explained why Trump could no longer hide behind executive privilege claims in an attempt to stymie the committee.

Trump has been in deep denial over his 2020 election loss, to the point where he and those around him still refer to him as “the president” and have apparently even held pretend Cabinet meetings.

Trump’s critics on Twitter immediately noticed the line and were only too happy to point it out:

This paragraph has gotta hurt pic.twitter.com/FTJ4TRM7EL — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 10, 2021

"But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President." - Judge Chutkan



That is the line that buries Trump's lawsuit. He's a loser who lost and no longer has the powers of the Office of the Presidency.



Biden is President. Biden has that power now.



Get over it. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 10, 2021

“Plaintiff is not President.” Words that undoubtedly haunt Mr. Trump every moment of every day but that come as welcome relief to a majority of Americans. https://t.co/FNg9ZdN1cC — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) November 10, 2021

This part will infuriate TFG, and I’m here for all of it:



“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.”



Trump loses bid to keep Jan. 6 records from House committee investigating riot https://t.co/SjlS1v8n8U — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) November 10, 2021

"Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."



That's the best thing I've read in a long time 👏 https://t.co/vJKMAfNvNw — laura (@laura4sure) November 10, 2021

Judge Tanya Chutkan quoted the judge who previously rejected Don McGahn's House subpoena challenge. "Presidents are not kings," she wrote, before adding, "And Plaintiff is not President."



THAT hit Trump right where it hurts most. Well said, Judge Chutkanhttps://t.co/8dVBgjYqVb — AltScalesOfJustice (@AltScalesOfJust) November 10, 2021

“Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not President.”



If ever a statement was tailor-made to irritate Donald Trump, this is it.https://t.co/GYLXFpHEvz — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 10, 2021

The judge who denied Trump’s claim of executive privilege tonight stated “Presidents are not kings; and Plaintiff is not President.” Now THAT is going to leave a mark. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) November 10, 2021