Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to keep key documents from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
And one line stood out the most.
“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan as she explained why Trump could no longer hide behind executive privilege claims in an attempt to stymie the committee.
Trump has been in deep denial over his 2020 election loss, to the point where he and those around him still refer to him as “the president” and have apparently even held pretend Cabinet meetings.
Trump’s critics on Twitter immediately noticed the line and were only too happy to point it out: