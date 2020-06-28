'Tre45on' Trends After Bombshell Story Claiming Trump Knew Putin Had Bounty On U.S. Troops

Critics erupted Saturday after an explosive New York Times story asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin secretly offered a bounty to Afghanistan militants for American soldiers they killed — and that Donald Trump knew about it.

Both the White House and Putin denied the story Saturday. But it was concerning enough that several critics spoke out. The hashtag “Tre45on” — using 45 from the 45th president — was trending nationally on Twitter in reaction to the story Saturday.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden said Saturday that if true, the report is a “truly shocking revelation.”

Not only has Trump allegedly “failed to sanction or impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, but Donald Trump has also continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin,” said Biden. He called Trump’s presidency a “gift to Russia.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) called the behavior “traitorous.”

The Times reported Friday that Trump was informed by U.S. intelligence back in March that a Russian military intelligence unit offered rewards to Islamist militants last year for successful attacks on American and coalition troops. Some bounty money was paid, American intelligence believed, according to the Times.

Despite being informed of the situation, Trump took no action, sources told the Times. Not only that, but he offered to invite Putin in a phone call to attend the G-7 Summit in the U.S. in September, despite the strong objections of Canada and Britain, the Kremlin reported this month.

Sources later also confirmed the Times story to The Washington Post and CNN.

Everyone in this picture is a patriot, with one exception. @realDonaldTrump apparently knew Putin paid bounties to militants to kill US troops & POTUS did nothing. Actually, it was worse than nothing. Trump last month invited Putin to the G7 summit. Traitorous behavior by Trump. pic.twitter.com/bIaQPvh8Jz — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 27, 2020

Veteran journalist Dan Rather indicated the story was not out of the realm of possibility, given Trump’s mysterious slavish devotion to Russia’s president for possible reasons “ranging from craven to treasonous.”

Reporters are trained to look for patterns that are suspicious. And time and again one stands out with Donald Trump. Why is he so slavishly devoted to Putin? There is a spectrum of possible answers, ranging from craven to treasonous. One day I hope and suspect we will find out. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 27, 2020

The never-Trumper GOP Lincoln Project — founded by lawyer George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — already popped out an ad lashing Trump on Saturday over the situation. “How can Trump lead America when he can’t even defend it?” it asked.

Putin paid a bounty to kill American soldiers. @realDonaldTrump knew about it but did nothing. How can Trump lead America when he can't even defend it? pic.twitter.com/oEbnc2cWbT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 28, 2020

Former Trump friend and short-time White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said it’s time for Trump “to go,” and called him a “puppet” of Putin.

He is a puppet. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 27, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied in a press briefing that Trump was informed of the bounty on American troops. “The CIA Director, national security adviser, and the chief of staff can all confirm that neither the president nor the vice president were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” McEnany said.

The Russian Embassy said in a tweet that the Times’ reporting was an attempt to create “new fake stories.”

In the absence of reasons to #BlameRussians, @nytimes is there to invent new fake stories.@mschwirtz @EricSchmittNYT @charlie_savage obviously lack information on cooperation between Russia and #US on the Afghan peace process, on Syrian, North Korean, Venezuelan, Iranian agendas pic.twitter.com/tqO7hVRVGv — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) June 27, 2020