Trump Administration Imposes Sanctions On Iran's Foreign Minister

The Trump administration has placed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, senior administration officials told reporters Wednesday.

The action blocks Zarif from accessing the U.S. financial system and is an escalation in President Donald Trump’s campaign of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic Republic.

While officials say the president is keen to negotiate with Tehran and does not want a war, the hardening line suggests tension will continue ― particularly given that Zarif is Iran’s top diplomat and has previously been a key interlocutor with the U.S.

Still, the news comes the day officials told The Washington Post that Trump will for now sustain one critical element of the global nuclear agreement with Iran, a potential signal of interest in dialogue.

Sanctioning Zarif will not affect the chance to negotiate because the Trump team does not see him as “a significant decision-maker,” an administration official said in a White House call.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.