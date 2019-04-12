President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed a Washington Post report that the White House proposed retaliating against lawmakers in so-called sanctuary cities by releasing detained immigrants in their municipalities — contradicting officials in his administration, who said the plan had been shelved.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told HuffPost Thursday night that the proposal “was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion.”
Yet Trump tweeted Friday that “we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”
White House adviser Stephen Miller, infamous for spearheading much of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies, urged DHS officials to implement the plan, CNN reported Thursday.
Trump also reportedly pressured DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned Monday, after months of clashing with Trump on his immigration policies, many of which have faced legal questions.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who represents parts of San Francisco, a sanctuary city, called the plan “another notion ... that he is unworthy of the presidency of the United States and disrespectful to the challenges that we face as a country, as a people to address who we are a nation of immigrants,” she told reporters Friday.