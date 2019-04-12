President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed a Washington Post report that the White House proposed retaliating against lawmakers in so-called sanctuary cities by releasing detained immigrants in their municipalities — contradicting officials in his administration, who said the plan had been shelved.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told HuffPost Thursday night that the proposal “was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion.”

Yet Trump tweeted Friday that “we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”