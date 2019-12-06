In October, senior members of the Trump administration, including Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, attended a Saudi investment conference that they had boycotted the year of Khashoggi’s death.

Ahead of that conference, Trump spoke with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by phone about their “continued strong partnership” with Saudi Arabia.

The attack by the Saudi national on Friday left four people dead, including the shooter, and eight others injured.

Authorities would not speculate on whether the attack by the Saudi national on Friday was an act of terrorism.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called on Saudi leaders to “make things better” during a press conference after the shooting.

“The government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims, and I think they’re going to owe a debt here, given that this is one of their individuals,” DeSantis said.