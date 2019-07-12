Trump Says ICE Raids Targeting Migrants Will Take Place Sunday

President Donald Trump confirmed a plan to launch raids across the country Sunday in an operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that aims to arrest thousands of migrants living in the U.S.

“It starts on Sunday and they’re going to take people out and they’re going bring them back to their countries, or they’re going to take criminals out and put them in prison, or they put them in prison in the country they came from,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday. “We’re focused on criminals as much as we can.”

Trump confirms ICE raids beginning Sunday: "It starts on Sunday and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries...we're focused on criminals as much as we can." https://t.co/97JW3J1SEu pic.twitter.com/cCuvVGxDXT — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 12, 2019

The raids will last multiple days and target at least 10 major cities, The New York Times first reported. At least 2,000 immigrants will be targeted. Despite Trump’s claim that the raids will focus on “criminals,” the Times reports that they will focus on families.

ICE told HuffPost in a statement on Thursday that it “will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations.” But that didn’t stop Trump from freely handing out the intel.

“If the word gets out, it gets out,” Trump said of the planned raids. “Hundreds of people know about it, it’s a major operation. So if word gets out, it gets out.”

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday in an attempt to stop the raids. The lawsuit argued that undocumented immigrants facing arrest have not been given due process.

If you’re undocumented, know your rights.