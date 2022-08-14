Democrats Call For U.S. Security Damage Assessment Of Trump Documents

Democratic leaders have called on the director of national intelligence to assess the damage to U.S. safety posed by unsecured classified and top-secret documents held for several months by Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“This issue demands a full review, in addition to the ongoing law enforcement inquiry,” the lawmakers told national intelligence head Avril Haines in the letter Saturday.

“Even as the Justice Department’s investigation proceeds, ensuring that we take all necessary steps to protect classified information and mitigate the damage to national security done by its compromise is critically important,” the Democrats added.

Maloney and Schiff also requested a classified briefing on the progress of the damage assessment “as soon as possible.”

They noted in the letter the copious and disturbingly sensitive material collected by the FBI on Monday in a search of Mar-a-Lago.

Some of the seized information was top secret and was supposed to only be kept in a secure government facility. Sources told The Washington Post that some material concerned nuclear weapons.