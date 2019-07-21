Trump Says He Wants To Meet With Schumer ‘ASAP’ Following Senator's 'Awful' Border Visit

President Donald Trump said late Sunday he hoped to hold a meeting “ASAP” with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) amid the ongoing crisis along the southern border, where near-constant reports of filthy, overcrowded detention centers have sparked outrage from congressional Democrats and human rights advocates.

“Senator Chuck Schumer has finally gone to the Southern Border with some Democrat Senators. This is a GREAT thing!” the president wrote late Sunday. “… He must have seen how dangerous & bad for our Country the Border is. It is not a ‘manufactured crisis,’ as the Fake News Media & their Democrat partners tried to portray. He said he wants to meet. I will set up a meeting ASAP!”

A spokesperson for Schumer did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Senator Chuck Schumer has finally gone to the Southern Border with some Democrat Senators. This is a GREAT thing! Nearby, he missed a large group of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter the USA illegally. They wildly rushed Border Patrol. Some Agents were badly injured.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

....Based on the comments made by Senator Schumer, he must have seen how dangerous & bad for our Country the Border is. It is not a “manufactured crisis,” as the Fake News Media & their Democrat partners tried to portray. He said he wants to meet. I will set up a meeting ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Schumer was one of a dozen Senate Democrats who visited a detention center run by Customs and Border Protection in Texas on Friday where he said he saw “awful, awful” conditions, echoing a bevy of reports that have described facilities lacking basic sanitary items.

“This is not acceptable. A child telling us he’s not able to even brush his teeth in a facility on our southern border,” the lawmaker tweeted after the visit. “These are human beings, children, kids, families, fleeing violence. This is not who we are.”

What we saw today in facilities at the southern border was unbearable, inhumane, heartbreaking.



Migrants and families and kids coming to America searching for a better life CANNOT be treated this way.



This is not who we are. This must end. Now. pic.twitter.com/Vk6Q6I2qca — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 19, 2019

Despite the president’s offer, it’s unclear how quickly he could hold a meeting with Schumer. Trump has repeatedly moved to hold meetings with Democratic leaders, only to blow them up or walk out shortly after they begin.

In May, the president abruptly stormed out of a meeting over an infrastructure proposal with Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after growing enraged over Democrats’ ongoing efforts to investigate his administration. Moments later, he marched out into the Rose Garden and chastised the pair.