Scottish Leader Says Trump Should Face 'Accountability' In Turnberry Probe

The president son, Eric Trump, fired back at the time: “Mr Harvie’s disgusting statements, made without any supporting evidence and having absolutely no basis in fact, are reckless, irresponsible and unbecoming for a member of the Scottish Parliament.”

The president told British authorities in 2018 that his two Scottish golf resorts were $65 million in debt and paid no taxes in the U.K. But his U.S. financial disclosures at the same time reported the resorts were worth $100 million.